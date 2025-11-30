3-year-old boy drowns in front of mother while bathing in river in Rayagada

Advertisement

Rayagada: In a tragic incident, a three-year-old baby boy drowned in river infront of his mother while taking bath at Kanhuguda village under Kashipur block of Rayagada on Sunday morning.

As per reports, Shailendri, wife of Kambhu Majhi, a native of the same village, along with his three-year-old boy had gone to nearby river to take bath. While she was taking bath, the boy accidentally fell into the river and was washed away.

Advertisement

With the help of the locals, the family members tried to search for the toddler and they rescued him from the water. They immediately took him to Kashipur Community Health Center (CHC) for medical treatment, where he was declared dead by the doctors.

A pall of gloom descended in the entire village after the incident.

Also Read: 7 Year Old Boy Drowns In Pond In Ganjam District Of Odisha