3 workers died after being trapped at Metallic sponge iron plant in Angul

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Angul: In a tragic incident, three workers died after being trapped in a kiln during maintenance at Metallic Sponge Iron Plant in Angul’s Nisha Industrial area.

The deceased workers identities are yet to be ascertained.

As per reports, the workers were working inside the kiln for maintenance when they got trapped inside and sustained serious injuries.

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They were immediately rescued and rushed to Hindol hospital. After their health condition deteriorated, they were shifted to SCB Medical and Hospital in Cuttack. But the three workers lost their lives midway.

The police have started an investigation into the incident.

Also Read: 2 Workers Die In Mishap At A Plant In Damanjodi