3 Tourists Saved From Drowning Off Puri Beach by Lifeguards

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Three tourists from West Bengal were rescued from drowning at Puri sea beach on Friday by lifeguards. The incident took place near Sector 7 of the beach, in front of Hotel Mahodadhi Palace, when the tourists were bathing in the sea.

Lifeguards Upadi Das and Nihar Ranjan Behera rushed in and pulled them to safety.

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The rescued tourists have been identified as Deepa Roy, Arjit Panja, and Abhijit Panja, all from the Durgapur area of West Bengal. Their condition is stable.

In a separate drowning incident in Balasore district, two students died after drowning in a pond. The victims, from Bhadrak district, were staying at a private school for a summer course.