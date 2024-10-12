3 tourists drown at Chandrabhaga sea beach, 2 rescued and 1 missing

Gop: In a tragic incident, as many as three tourists drown at the Chandrabhaga sea beach near Konark in Puri district of Odisha on Saturday. Out of the tree youths, two have been rescued while the third one is still missing and yet to be traced out.

The missing youth has been identified as Jivan Jyoti Mohanty of Pipili area and the two youths who were rescued are Sukanta Jena and Sudhir Malik.

As per reports, the three youth from Pipili area of Puri district had come to visit the famous Konark temple. After visiting Konark they went to Chandrabhaga where they went to take bath.

While they were taking bath, somehow they washed away into the deep water. Within no time the life guards who were alert at the beach jumped into the water and fished out two youths. However, they could not trace out the third one.

By the time this report was written, the search operation was underway for the third youth who was still missing.