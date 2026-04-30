3 police injured in group attack with sharp weapons in Cuttack

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Cuttack: A shocking incident has been reported from the 6th Battalion campus in Cuttack where police personnel were attacked by a group of miscreants using sharp weapons late Wednesday night.

According to reports, the incident took place around 11 PM near a pond inside the battalion premises. A man and a young woman were found sitting in an objectionable situation, following which on-duty police personnel questioned them. This led to an argument at the spot.

As the situation escalated, a PCR van reached the location. During this time, the man reportedly called his associates over the phone. Soon after, a group of anti-social youths arrived at the spot and launched a sudden, coordinated attack on the police personnel with sharp weapons.

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In the attack, three police personnel sustained serious injuries on their head, back, and hands. They were immediately shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, Chauliaganj police have detained three persons in connection with the case. Further investigation is underway.