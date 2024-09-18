3 of family drink poison during train journey in Odisha, rushed to hospital

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident as many as three people of a family allegedly consumed poison while they were in a train journey today in Pipili area of Puri district in Odisha. They have been sent to hospital for treatment.

One of the three persons who allegedly drank poison has been identified as Raju Mandal from Jashipur area of Mayurbhanj district. The other two are his wife and daughter.

Why they drank poison is yet to be ascertained.

As per reports, the three were making journey by train. After allegedly drinking poison they fell ill. Meanwhile they got down at Kanas Railway Station. Seeing them ailing, some people rushed them to Delang hospital for treatment. However, the doctors there checked them and provided primary treatment and referred them to Capital hospital.

Hence, the three were then shifted to Capital hospital in Bhubaneswar in an Ambulance.

Further details awaited.