3 of family drink poison during train journey in Odisha, rushed to hospital

By Himanshu
3 of family drink poison during train journey

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident as many as three people of a family allegedly consumed poison while they were in a train journey today in Pipili area of Puri district in Odisha. They have been sent to hospital for treatment.

One of the three persons who allegedly drank poison has been identified as Raju Mandal from Jashipur area of Mayurbhanj district. The other two are his wife and daughter.

Why they drank poison is yet to be ascertained.

As per reports, the three were making journey by train. After allegedly drinking poison they fell ill. Meanwhile they got down at Kanas Railway Station. Seeing them ailing, some people rushed them to Delang hospital for treatment. However, the doctors there checked them and provided primary treatment and referred them to Capital hospital.

Hence, the three were then shifted to Capital hospital in Bhubaneswar in an Ambulance.

Further details awaited.

Also read: Female elephant tranquilized in Bonai Forest Division in Odisha’s Sundergarh dist
You might also like

CM takes stock of flood situation in North Odisha by aerial view, watch

Ex-Servicemen stage protest in Bhubaneswar over misconduct to Army Major at Bharatpur…

Female elephant tranquilized in Bonai Forest Division in Odisha’s Sundergarh dist

Baby crocodile rescued from Kathajodi River bank in Cuttack of Odisha, watch