3 of a family drown to death in Keonjhar, police investigation underway

By Sudeshna Panda
Ghatagaon: In a tragic incident, as many as three members of a family drowned in a pond in Ghatagaon area of Keonjhar district in Odisha on Wednesday said reports.

The incident allegedly occured in Panupasi village under the Ghatagaon Police station jurisdiction, said reliable reports. A woman, her daughter and her son allegedly slipped into deep waters of the pond in the village and met their watery grave.

The woman has been identified as Kamini Mahakud, she was the wife of Pabana Mahakud of the same village. The deceased son was seven-years-old and the deaceased daughter was five-years-old.

The locals immediately rescued the three but by that time it was too late. All of them had died by the time they were rescued. The police were immediately informed and they reached the spot, started investigation in this regard. Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.

