The news is by your side.

3 new Vande Bharat trains to provide services in Odisha, details here

By Subadh Nayak
three more vande bharat trains to run in odisha
Representational Image

Bhubaneswar: Three more Vande Bharat trains are all set to provide services in Odisha soon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to flag off 10 such trains on September 15.

According to sources, three out of the 10 Vande Bharat trains will be passing through the State. While one of the three new Vande Bharat trains will run from Berhampur to Tatanagar, the second one will provide services on Howrah-Rourkela route and the third train will ply from Durg to Visakhapatnam via Titalagarh and Rayagada.

Meanwhile, Parmeshwar Funkwal, the General Manager at East Coast Railway, met Odisha CM Mohan Majhi and handed him over Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s invitation letter to attend the flagging-off ceremony, which is to be held at Berhampur Railway Station on September 15.

Also Read: Several Trains To Be Diverted Till February 2025, Check Details
You might also like

Several trains to be diverted till February 2025, check details

Forester critical after being accidentally hit by tranquilizer in Odisha

719 elephants, 55 tigers died in Odisha in last 10 years: Forest Minister

Know what is ESI Scheme and how to log-in to ESIC’s IP Portal easily

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.