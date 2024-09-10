3 new Vande Bharat trains to provide services in Odisha, details here

Bhubaneswar: Three more Vande Bharat trains are all set to provide services in Odisha soon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to flag off 10 such trains on September 15.

According to sources, three out of the 10 Vande Bharat trains will be passing through the State. While one of the three new Vande Bharat trains will run from Berhampur to Tatanagar, the second one will provide services on Howrah-Rourkela route and the third train will ply from Durg to Visakhapatnam via Titalagarh and Rayagada.

Meanwhile, Parmeshwar Funkwal, the General Manager at East Coast Railway, met Odisha CM Mohan Majhi and handed him over Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s invitation letter to attend the flagging-off ceremony, which is to be held at Berhampur Railway Station on September 15.