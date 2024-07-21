3 motorists killed after being hit by unidentified vehicle in Sundargarh

Sundargarh: Three bikers died reportedly after being hit by an unidentified vehicle at Toda Ghati under Koida police station limits of Odisha’s Sundargarh on Sunday evening,

The mishap took place when a speeding vehicle reportedly hit the bike of the three youths, who are said to be the residents of the Toda slum, while they were returning home from a football game. The impact of the accident was so severe that all the three of them died on the spot.

Soon, a tension prevailed in the area as the locals gathered on the spot to protest the deaths of the youths due to the accident.

Later, on being informed, a team of cops from the Kalta police outpost and Koida police station reached the spot and seized the bodies. They managed to pacify the angry locals and sent the bodies to Koida Community Health Center for autopsy.

Cops also started an investigation into to the matter.