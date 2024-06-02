3 more unnatural deaths reported from Rourkela, toll mounts to 31

Bhubaneswar: As many as three more unnatural deaths were reported from Rourkela today taking the death toll to 31, informs Director of Health Services Bijay Mohapatra.

According to the Director of Health Services, three more persons died unnaturally in Rourkela and their bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Earlier, the autopsy of the 28 people who also died such unnatural death was conducted. However, he clarified that all such cases cannot be directly linked with sunstroke/heat strokes.

The exact cause for their deaths can only be ascertained only after assessing the circumstantial inquiry and post-mortem reports, Mohapatra said.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) today confirmed that 20 people died due to sunstrokes in 72 hours in the State. With this, only 26 people have died due to sunstroke this year till date.