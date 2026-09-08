3 more iconic identities associated with Puri Jagannatha Temple moved forward in trademark protection

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Puri: The Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration (SJTA) has been able to secure intellectual property protection for three more distinctive names and identities, namely, Shree Mandira (in Classes 19 and 45), Ratna Bhandar (in Classes 14 and 45), and Shree Nahar (in Class 19) which have been accepted for publication by the Trade Marks Registry, informed SJTA Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee.

According to the SJTA Chief Administrator, the first phase saw approval of three marks- Ananda Bajara, Patitapabana and the Nilachakra logo. In the second phase, five more applications, including Jagannath Dham, Shree Kshetra, Mahaprasada, Nilachakra and Koili Vaikuntha, were accepted for publication.

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The SJTA said it wish to protect the unique spiritual, cultural and institutional heritage associated with Shree Jagannatha Temple and prevent unauthorised or inappropriate commercial use of names and identities closely connected with the Shree Mandira.

The SJTA will continue to pursue the remaining trademark applications (total 29 applications filed) and take all necessary steps for securing appropriate intellectual property protection for the sacred and distinctive heritage associated with Shree Jagannath Temple.