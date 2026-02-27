3 more colleges to come up in Odisha, says Minister Gokulananda Mallick

Bermhapur: Three more colleges will be established in Odisha, said Minister Gokulananda Mallick on Friday. He said this while participating in the 26th Annual Day of the students Union of the Fisheries Science College in Rangeilunda, Bermhapur.

According to the information, the minister said that 3 more new colleges will open in the state. A Fisheries Science College will be opened in Sonepur, an Animal Resources College will be established in Chipilima, Sambalpur and an Agriculture College will be established in Balangir.

The Minister said that sufficient funds have been allocated for the development of Fisheries and Animal Resources Department in the current budget.