3 minor boys of same family drown in Devi River in Puri

Puri: In an unfortunate incident, at least three minor boys of a same family died reportedly after getting drowned in Devi River at Balidia near Astaranga in Puri district today.

The deceased have been identified as Rohan Behera (class IX student), Om Behera (class X student) and Kanha Behera (class VIII student).

The trio reportedly together went to have a bath in the river today. The family members went to the river and searched for them as they did not return home after long hours.

Soon, they informed the locals and the firefighters who rushed to the spot and found all of them floating on the water. After rescuing them, they admitted them at Astarang Community Health Centre for treatment. Later, they were shifted to Charichak Health Centre, but doctor declared them brought dead.

A pall of gloom descended on the area following the death of three members of the same family.