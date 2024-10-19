3 minor boys drown in canal while retrieving cricket ball in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district

Bangiriposi: In a tragic incident, as many as three minor boys drowned in a canal while finding cricket ball there in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Saturday. The sad incident took place in the Subarnarekha canal under Saraskana Block of the district.

The deceased minor boys have been identified as Madan Mohan Sahu, son of Ganeshwar Sahu and Sriyanshu Sahu son of Santosh Sahu and Sai Sankar Sahu son of Sumanta Sahu of Saraskana village.

As per reports, today afternoon the three boys were playing cricket on the canal road. Somehow the cricket ball was thrown into the canal water. Hence, the three friends went into the canal to find and bring the ball when their legs slipped and they were pulled into the deep water.

The locals then rescued the three boys and rushed them to the nearby Community Health Centre (CHC). However, the doctors there declared them dead.

After getting information Jharpokharia Police reached first the spot and then the hospital and initiated investigation.

A pal of gloom has descended in the area following the sad demise of the three children.