3 men kill friend in Odisha’s Balangir district

Balangir: In a shocking incident, 3 men killed their friend in Balangir district of Odisha yesterday night. The incident took place in the Antarla village under Deogaon Police Station limits in the district.

The deceased has been identified as Sujit Bhoi.

As per information, four friends had a feast near the ‘Phadighara’ in Antarla village last night when somehow verbal spat erupted between them. The spat took an ugly turn and three of them attacked the fourth one with sharp weapons.

As a result of the attack, the youth was killed on the spot.

After getting information about the crime, Deogaon police rushed into the spot and initiated investigation. So far Police have detained three persons in this connection and are questioning them.