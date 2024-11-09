3 Maoists killed in encounter in Odisha-Chhattisgarh border, arms and ammunitions recovered

Malkangiri/Bijapur: At least three Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces during a search operation in Odisha-Chhattisgarh border, said reports. A joint search operation by the CRPF was launched after receiving information about the presence of Maoists in the area, a statement said.

The operation took place in the Rekhapalli-Komathpalli forest area, where a sustained encounter unfolded between the security forces and a group of Maoists. The confrontation lasted several hours in the forest area, during which the law enforcement personnel engaged the armed insurgents.

Following the encounter, authorities recovered the bodies of Maoists. In addition, the police also seized a notable cache of weaponry, which included a one SLR Rifle, along with a significant amount of other arms and ammunition.

This operation marked a critical moment in the ongoing efforts to combat Maoist activities in the region. The process of identifying the Maoists killed in the encounter is being carried out. The search operation is ongoing. The detailed information will be released separately after the operation is completed.