3 Maoists gunned down in Chhattisgarh forest by security personnel, watch

Malkangiri: As many as 3 Maoists have been gunned down in Chhattisgarh forest in Odisha’s Malkangiri border by security personnel.

Security forces have dealt a significant blow to Maoist operations in Chhattisgarh, killing three top militants in a fierce encounter in the Sukuma district.

The joint operation, led by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), took place in the Chintagumpha forest.

According to officials, the security personnel seized a cache of arms and ammunition from the spot, including an AK-47 rifle. The operation is part of ongoing efforts to curb Maoist activities in the region.

Sukuma SP confirmed the encounter, stating that the security forces are conducting further operations in the area. The identities of the deceased Maoists are being verified.

