3 killed, over 8 critical as Hyva truck rams into pick-up van in Odisha

Advertisement

Boudh: In a tragic incident, at least three persons were killed while over eight others sustained critical injures after a Hyva truck rammed into the pick-up van in which they were traveling near Luising village on Kandhamal-Boudh border border this evening.

Initial reports reveled that a pick-up van was reportedly carrying a group of daily workers from Kantamal area to Baragaon after they completed their work this evening. They were turning back to their houses.

In the meantime, a speeding Hyva truck rammed into the four-wheeler leading to the deaths of at least three persons on the spot. Over eight persons including some women also sustained critical injures.

Advertisement

On being informed, the local BSF jawans, firefighters, police along with ambulance staff reached the spot and carried out the rescue operations.

All the injured persons were soon rushed to the Kantamal hospital for treatment while the bodies were also sent for postmortem.

Meanwhile, police have seized the ill-fated vehicles and started an investigation into the matter to ascertain under what circumstances the accident occurred.

Also Read: 25 Injured In Accident In Mayurbhanj District Of Odisha