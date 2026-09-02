3 killed, one injured in separate road accidents in Odisha

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Paradip/Boudh: Three people killed and one injured as Odisha witnessed two separate road accidents, one in Paradip and another in Boudh district late at night.

As per reports, in Paradip, the accident took place in between Bijubhatapark market complex- Paradipgarh road where a car crashed into the side drain, overturning itself.

The husband and wife inside the car died after reportedly becoming trapped and suffocating inside the vehicle. The deceased have been identified as Bibhuti Das, a retired employee Paradip Marine Department, and Pratima Das.

It is still unknown why the car veered away from the road or how it fell in the drain.

After receiving information, Police have reached the spot and seized the bodies, and have sent it for autopsy. Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, in another accident, two trucks collided head-on near Singari Chhak on National Highway 57 in Boudh district’s Kantamal area during the late hours of the night.

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One of the truck drivers died in the impact and another sustained grave injuries. One of the truck drivers, according to fire services personnel, was trapped and trapped inside the car and had to be cut through the steel body with a gas cutter by Bausuni fire services personnel.

The seriously injured person was taken to the Bausuni Medical for treatment, added reports.

On being informed, Police have reached the spot and begun their inquiries to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

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