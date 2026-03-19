3 killed as Odisha government’s Laxmi bus collides with bike

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Berhampur: At least three persons were killed after Odisha government’s Laxmi bus collided head-on with a bike at Patapali Chhaka under Surada police station limits in Ganjam district today.

The deceased have been identified as Silu Muli, Tilu Gauda and Sankar Gauda of Maniakathi village.

Three persons were reportedly traveling on a bike to Asurabandha from Surada when a Laxmi bus (OD07AT9515) coming from the opposite direction collided head-on with the two-wheeler killing all three of them on the spot.

Some locals rushed to the spot and informed the Surada police and firefighters about the accident. Immediately, the local cops and firefighters arrived at the spot and carried out the rescue operation.

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All the trio was wheeled into the Surada Community Health Centre where doctors declared them brought dead.

On being informed about the tragic mishap, many local residents reached the hospital and demanded action against the driver of Laxmi bus that caused the accident.

A pall of gloom also descended on the village following the unfortunate deaths of three persons from the same village.