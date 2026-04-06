3 killed after truck hits parked truck in Odisha’s Balasore district

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Soro: In a tragic incident at least three people were killed in a road mishap late last night in Balasore district of Odisha. The incident took place near the Modern hotel in Dahisada area on the National Highway number 16 under Soro Police limits.

As per the information received, a truck suffered break down and thus had been parked on the roadside near Modern hotel yesterday night when another speeding truck hit it from the rear side. Accordingly, 3 persons who were onboard the rear truck remained stuck due to the collision.

After getting information Soro Police and Fire Services Department personnel reached the spot and initiated action. The truck was cut with the help of gas cutter and the 3 victims were rescued and rushed to Soro hospital.

However, by then they had succumbed to the injury. The doctor at the hospital pronounced them dead.

Further Police probe of the incident underway.

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