3 killed after being crushed by truck in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district

Kamakyanagar: In a tragic incident, at least three people were killed in Dhenkanal district of Odisha yesterday night after a truck hit their bike. The accident took place near the Kulei chhaka on the National Highway no. 149 under Parjang Police Station limits in the district.

The identity of the three deceased persons is yet to be ascertained.

As per information, a fatal road accident occurred near Kulei chhaka on National Highway no. 149 under Parjang Police Station limits in the district. The truck ran over a bike going in front of it, killing all three people on the bike on the spot. The truck was on its way to Rourkela from Pitiri chhaka.

The accident was so horrific that the truck dragged the bike for more than 100 meters.

The dismembered bodies of the three people on the bike are lying scattered on the road. After the accident the truck fled the scene.

On receiving the information, Parjang police reached the spot and started investigation. Further investigation of the matter is underway.