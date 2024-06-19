3 killed, 9 injured in separate road accidents in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: At least three persons were killed while nine others were injured in separate road accidents in Jajpur, Sundargarh and Ganjam district today.

One Nirakar Pradhan of Durgapur village reportedly died on the spot after a passenger bus hit him while he was crossing the road on National Highway-16 near Barabati chhaka in Jajpur district today. On being informed, cops from Dharmasala police station reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. Pradhan’s body was sent to the Dharmasala hospital for postmortem.

Likewise, one Muturam of Athagarh area was killed after his bike was hit by a speeding car coming from the opposite side at Chhatia village of Jajpur district today. Two of Muturam’s pillion riders were also severely injured due to the road accident. They were admitted at Barchana hospital for treatment. A probe was initiated by the local police.

In the third such incident, a speeding truck, bearing registration number -OD 097 3883- mowed down a man while he was crossing the road near the veterinary hospital at Bargaon of Sundargarh district at around 5 PM today causing his death on the spot. The deceased was identified as Sanjay Nayak of Mukundapur village. Later, the driver of the truck surrendered himself before the Bargaon police.

Similarly, at least seven people were injured when a Tata Ace vehicle in which they were traveling overturned after the driver lost control over the vehicle at Anangapur village under Digapahandi police station limits of Ganjam district. The accident took places while the four-wheeler was on its way to Digapahandi from Berhampur. Initially, all the injured were rushed to the Digapahandi Hospital for treatment. Later, five of them were shifted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.