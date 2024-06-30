3 killed, 7 critical in multi-vehicle crash in Rayagada, locals block road

Rayagada: At least three persons were killed while seven others were critically injured in multi-vehicle crash that took place in Odisha’s Rayagada town this evening.

The tragic accident took place near the Majhighariani Temple in Rayagada Town when a bike, going towards Andhra Pradesh, collided head on with an auto-rickshaw, coming from the opposite direction, which was also hit by a Bolero from behind.

The crash was so severe that three people died on the spot. They were identified as auto driver Satyam Mandangi, bike rider Debraj Mandangi and another occupant of the three-wheeler.

Soon, tension prevailed in the area after the irate locals resorted to road blockade demanding compensation for the deceased persons and better and free treatment of the injured ones.

All the seven injured persons, who were coming from the neighbouring State to offer prayers at the Majhighariani Temple, were initially admitted at Rayagada District Headquarter Hospital. Later, one of them was referred to Berhampur MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur as his condition deteriorated further.

On being informed, district collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan along with other officials and a team of police reached the spot and tried to pacify the locals with assurance to look into their demands.