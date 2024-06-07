3 killed, 5 critical in lightning strikes in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: At least three persons were killed while fiver others including a minor girl sustained critical burn injuries following lightning strikes in three separate places of Odisha today.

One Khudura Naik and his daughter Samabari of Kuilipala village under Mahuldiha police station limits in Mayurbhanj district were reportedly standing in veranda while it was raining heavily in the area. All of a sudden, lightning struck them due to which they fell unconscious.

Soon, the family members rushed both of them to the Thakurmunda Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment. However, the doctors declared the minor girl dead while Khudura is still undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Likewise, a man was killed while 3 others sustained critical injuries after they were struck by lightning in Kamakhyanagar area of Dhenkanal district today.

One Santosh Kumar Behera, the deceased, was traveling on a bike along with one Sonia Jena when lightning struck them. While Behera, an employee of a financial company, died on the spot, Jena received critical burn injuries. The other two injured persons were identified as Debasmita Nayak and Swagatka Jena. They were hit by the lightning while they were inside their house. All the injured were rushed to the local hospital for treatment.

Likewise, the lighting strike left one dead and another critical at Kirikita village under Khariar police station limits of Nuapada district. The deceased has been identified as Tahasil Majhi and the injured as Singal Majhi, who was admitted at Khariar Hospital for treatment.