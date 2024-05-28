3 killed, 5 critical as passenger bus overturns in Kandhamal

Phulbani: In a tragic incident, as many as three persons were killed and five persons sustained critical injury after a passenger bus overturned in Kandhamal district of Odisha on Tuesday. The accident took place near Phiringia.

As per reports, the ‘Salunki’ bus was on its way to Phulbani from Muniguda today. When it was near Phiringia it met with an accident after somehow it overturned.

Due to the accident three persons were killed on the spot while five others sustained critical injury as per reports. The critical patients have been shifted to the district head quarter hospital in Phulbani.

Further investigation of the case is underway.

More details awaited.