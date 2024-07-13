4 killed, 19 injured after truck hits bus in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district

Mayurbhanj: In a tragic incident, four people were killed while 19 were left injured after a truck hit a passenger bus in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district. The incident occurred on National Highway number 18 near Budhikhamari Chhak of the district.

According to sources, the bus was en route from Hyderabad to Gaya when a truck hit it. The accident resulted in the death of three people including the driver of the bus.

On receiving information about the incident, Baripada town police reached the spot and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital. The cops also seized the bodies and sent them for autopsy and initiated a probe into the matter. Reportedly, another person succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

Further detailed reports related to the incident are awaited.