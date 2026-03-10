3 Killed, 2 injured in head-on bike collision in Rayagada

Advertisement

Rayagada: In a tragic road accident, three people lost their lives and two others were injured after two motorcycles collided head-on in Rayagada district of Odisha.

The accident occurred in front of the Jagannath Temple at Durgi under Bisamkatak police limits. According to reports, one person died on the spot due to the severe impact of the collision.

The injured were immediately rushed for medical treatment. However, two more victims succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been confirmed. Police have reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident.

