3 injured in bomb attack over illegal stone quarry in Delang

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Pipili: Three persons were injured after bombs were hurled and gunshots were fired over an alleged illegal stone quarry dispute in Delang area of Puri district in Odisha late on Wednesday night.

The incident took place near a farmhouse close to Haripur College under Delang police limits.

According to reports, some youths were cooking at the farmhouse when a group of miscreants reached the spot at around 11.30 PM and attacked them. The attackers reportedly hurled three bombs and also fired gunshots. While one bomb exploded, two others did not explode and were later found lying at the spot. As a result, three persons sustained injuries in the incident.

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The miscreants also damaged a car parked near the farmhouse by breaking its window glass before fleeing from the area.

Sources said the attack is suspected to be linked to an illegal stone quarry dispute and previous rivalry between two groups.

After getting information, Delang police reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident. However, no complaint had been lodged till this report was filed.