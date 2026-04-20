3 injured in violent clash at Puri

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Puri: A violent clash broke out in Gajapati Nagar area of Puri district of Odisha, leaving three youths critically injured. The incident reportedly took place in a lane in front of the locality, creating panic among residents.

The exact cause of the accident is yet to be identified.

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As the locals saw they rushed the injured individuals were immediately rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital for treatment, where their condition is said to be serious.

Police from Kumbharpada Police Station reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter. The exact cause of the clash is yet to be ascertained.