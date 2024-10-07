3 injured as clash erupts between 2 students’ group at VIMSAR, Burla

Sambalpur: As many as three students have sustained injury after a clash erupted between two groups of students at the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Science and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla of Sambalpur district in Odisha yesterday night.

As per reports, 3 intern students were injured in the fight.

Yesterday, the Annual function of the UG Students’ Union was going on in the Institute premises in Burla. Late at night there was an argument between the PG students and the house surgeons. Gradually, the spat took an ugly turn and people from both the sides got engaged in physical fight.

In this fight 3 medical students were injured. And in protest, the house surgeons have decided to stage strike.