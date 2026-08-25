3 Including Brother-Sister Duo Die Of Snakebite In 2 Separate Incidents In Odisha

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Rourkela / Jaleswar: Two siblings died after being bitten by a snake in Sundargarh district of Odisha on Tuesday. The brother and sister were sleeping at home when the snake bit them.

The tragic incident occurred at Hatioda village under Lathikata police station in Sundargarh.

After the snake bite, both brother and sister fell unconscious. Family members immediately rushed them to the hospital, but it was too late. Doctors declared the siblings dead at the hospital.

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Similarly, in another incident in some other district, a minor girl died of snakebite. Snake terror has been witnessed in Balasore after the flood. A minor girl died after being bitten by a snake today.

The deceased has been identified as Nandita Pramanik, daughter of Bhagaban Pramanik of Bishnupur village under Baliapal police station in Balasore district.

Nandita was sleeping outside her house when a venomous snake bit her. She was rushed to Baliapal Community Health Centre (CHC) in critical condition, where doctors declared her dead.