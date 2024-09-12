3 important proposals approved by Odisha Cabinet today

Bhubaneswar: The State Cabinet meeting that was going on at Lok Seva Bhawan today is over. Three important proposals were reportedly approved in the Cabinet meeting today.

As per reports, the Cabinet meeting was held today in Odisha capital in the chairmanship of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. As many as three important proposals were approved in this Cabinet meeting today. It was informed by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja following the meeting.

Here are the proposals that got Odisha Cabinet approval today:

Daughters and step daughters of Government employees who are dependent on their parents will get the job of their father or mother after death of any of the parents. There was no provision of employment of married daughters and step daughters of government employees. Now married daughters and step daughters will get the job of their govt employee mother or father in case of their death. Odisha Civil Services (Rehabilitation Assistance) Amendment Rules, 2020 to be applicable. Ten percent reservation will be there for Agniveers. The State Government will recruit retired Agniveers in the Uniformed Services of the State, which are filled by direct recruitment. There is a ten percent reservation for retired Agniveers. This reservation shall be subject to an additional ten percent (10%) reservation in addition to the reservation applicable to retired servicemen. The prescribed age limit will be raised by three years. A decision has been taken in the cabinet today that the retired Agniveers will be exempted from the physical fitness test. Gopalpur Port went to Adani Group. 95% share of the port will be held by Adani and 5% share will be held by Odisha Stevedores Ltd. Gopalpur Port Limited is an organization in which Odisha Stevedores Limited, Noble Group Limited and Sara International have 34, 33 and 33 percent shares respectively to develop Gopalpur port. The share of the port changed between 2010 and 2017. Currently, the Gopalpur port is handling 11.43 million metric tons of cargo and paying 7.5 percent of its total revenue to the state government as revenue share. But today’s decision will further develop Gopalpur port.

