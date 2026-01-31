3 IAS officers promoted to Apex Grade, another gets Proforma Promotion, watch
Bhubaneswar: The Government of Odisha has promoted three IAS officers to the Apex Grade (Level-17 of the Pay Matrix) with effect from February 1, 2026.
Saswata Mishra, Vishal Kumar Dev, and Ms. Usha Padhee, all from the 1996 batch, have been promoted and appointed as Additional Chief Secretaries, continuing in their current positions.
Additionally, Vir Vikram Yadav, also from the 1996 batch and currently on central deputation, has been granted proforma promotion to the Apex Grade (Level-17 of the Pay Matrix).
The promotion is issued by the General Administration & Public Grievance Department, Government of Odisha, as per the notice.
