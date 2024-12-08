3 high profile accused arrested by CBI, sent on 3-day remand, watch

By Himanshu
3 high profile accused arrested by CBI

Bhubaneswar: The three high profile accused persons who were trapped by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) yesterday and later were arrested had been forwarded to the Court.

The CBI sleuths today produced the accused persons in the court seeking a seven-day remand period. However, Bhubaneswar CBI Court allowed to take them in a three-day remand.

In this Rs 10 lakh  bribery case the accused persons are Chanchal Mukherjee, Group General Manager, M/s Bridge and Roof Co. (India) Limited (Central Govt. PSU under Ministry of Heavy Industries), Santosh Moharana, Director of M/s Penta A Studio Private Limited, Bhubaneswar and Debadutta Mohapatra. They were arrested.

All the three arrested accused persons were produced before the court of Special Judge for CBI cases Bhubaneswar and remanded for 3 days. They will be required to be produced on 11.12.24.

Watch the video here: 

