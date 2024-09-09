3 girls die of snakebite, father critical as family takes them to sorcerer instead of hospital in Boudh

Boudh: In a tragic incident, as many as three snakebite deaths have been reported from Boudh district of Odisha on Monday. Reports say that three daughters died of snakebite and their father is critical and has been hospitalized.

This incident has been reported from Chariyapali village under Baghiapada police station limits in Tikarpada Panchayat of Boudh district in Odisha. It is worth mentioning that, the four of them were bitten by a poisonous snake when they were sleeping at home on late Sunday night, said reports. All of them were fast asleep so they were unaware of the bite. However when the snake bit the man he woke up and saw a poisonous snake slithering away and immediately called upon the family for help.

All of them were immediately rushed to the hospital by the family members but, the three minor girls were declared dead by the doctors on after the other. Whereas, the father is said to be in a critical condition and was being treated at the Boudh District Headquarter Hospital (DHH). Later however as his condition deteriorated, he had to be shifted to Burla Medical College and Hospital said latest reports in this regard.

As the girls die of snakebite it is reported that, the eldest girl who died in the snake bite is said to be 13-years-old, followed by one who is 12-years-old and another who is just three-years-old. The father has been identified as Sailendra Mallick.

The strangest thing here is that, the family and relatives even with the progress of medial sciences and regular awareness drives took the girls and their father to the witchcraft practitioner for initial treatment before taking them to the hospital. However due to no betterment in their condition, they were rushed to the Boudh DHH.

But it was too late by the time the doctors started the treatment. The youngest daughter died first while under treatment and after some time the elder daughter died. About an hour later, the second born girl also succumbed to the snake bite.

A pall of gloom has descended on the village following the death of the three daughters in just one ill-fated night. The mother was seen crying inconsolably.