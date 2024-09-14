3 from Odisha arrested in Hyderabad with 170 kg Ganja

Hyderabad: As many as 3 persons from Odisha were arrested in Hyderabad while smuggling Ganja from Odisha to Maharashtra on Saturday. Telangana Joint Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise, SY Qureshi informed about this.

As per an ANI X post Qureshi said that 170 kg of Ganja was seized in the Pedamberpet area of Hyderabad. The Ganja was being transported from Odisha to Maharashtra. As many as 8 people have been arrested in this case, of which 5 are from Maharashtra and 3 are from Malkangiri district of Odisha.

Accused Ismail, the main player is a resident of Odisha. All the accused persons have been caught at once. Their entire module has been busted. As many as 2 vehicles and 170 kg of Ganja as well as 8 mobile phones have been seized from their possession.