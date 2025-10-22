3 friends drown in Sukapaika river, 2 dies while another still missing

Advertisement

Jagatsinghpur: In an unfortunate incident, two minor boys died while another went missing after drowning in Sukapaika river near Krishnanandapur of Jagatsinghpur district this afternoon.

The three boys, who are all friends, reportedly went to the river for bathing. But unfortunately all of them were swept away by the heavy current of the water soon after they entered the river.

By the time some locals after noticing the boys drowning rushed to rescue them, one of them named Sisir Kumar Behera had died while two others went missing.

Immoderately, they fished out Sisir’s body and informed the Krishnanandapur Police and Tirtol Fire service personnel about the tragic incident.

A team of cops and firefighters reached the spot and launched a search operation to trace two missing boys. Hours later, they managed to trace one of the missing boys, who had already died. They recovered the body and continue their efforts to find out another missing boy.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on the village following the tragic incident that claimed the lives of two minor boys while another is still missing.