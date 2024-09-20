3 die, more than 20 turn critical after consuming food at funeral feast in Mayurbhanj district

Baripada: In a shocking incident as many as three people died while more than 20 persons fell ill and turned critical in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Friday. They fell ill allegedly after consuming food at a feast that had been organised on the occasion of a funeral ceremony.

As per reports, as many as 3 persons died while more than 20 others taken ill in the Gudialbandha village under Badasahi Block in Mayurbhanj district on Friday.

The ailing persons have been admitted to the district headquarter hospital in Baripada.

Further information awaited.