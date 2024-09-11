3 dead in scrub typhus in Bargarh district of Odisha, see details here

Bargarh: In a tragic piece of news, as many as three persons have already died in Scrub typhus in Bargarh district of Odisha. However the deaths have occurred over a timespan of one week.

According to sources, the three deaths have occurred across various private hospital in Bargarh district. The Chief District Medical Office (CDMO) of Bargarh district has confirmed the reports of as many as three deaths over a period of one week.

Various measures are being taken to bring the situation under control. Massive awareness drives have been launched to sensitize people about the disease and how it can be kept at bay, informed CDMO. The CDMO has also advised people not to panic and to seek medical advice immediately if symptoms are seen in anyone.

It is noteworthy that scrub typhus infection spreads through bites of infected chiggers (larval mites). The common symptoms of the disease include fever and a black inflamed mark on the skin called ‘eschar’. People who frequently visit farmland or forests are highly vulnerable to the infection.