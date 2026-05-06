3 dead due to suffocation in Bhubaneswar apartment fire at Basanti Villa

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Bhubaneswar: A major fire broke out at Basanti Villa Apartment, a G+4 building located on Badagada Canal Road under Laxmisagar police limits in Bhubaneswar the capital city of Odisha, early this morning around 4:30 AM. The blaze claimed the lives of two people due to suffocation, while several others were rescued safely.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire was extremely intense and spread rapidly following a sudden explosion, suspected to be linked to an EV charging point or electrical source. The fire originated on the ground floor of the apartment.

The deceased have been identified as a security guard working in the apartment and his wife, who were residing on the premises. Both reportedly got trapped inside and died due to suffocation as they could not escape the smoke-filled area. Their young granddaughter, around 8–10 years old, was critically injured but was rescued in time by the fire services team.

As per the reports, the grand daughter later succumbed to her injuries during treatment, taking the death toll to three.

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Bhubaneswar Fire Service personnel rushed to the spot immediately after receiving the distress call and launched a rescue operation. Three victims Biswajit Behera (70), Sulabha Behera (65), and Tejeswari Behera (10) were rescued and shifted to the hospital. In addition, 27 other occupants of the apartment were safely evacuated from the building.

The incident has raised serious concerns among residents regarding the safety measures in the apartment, particularly related to fire hazards and EV charging infrastructure.

Commissionerate Police also reached the spot and have initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire.