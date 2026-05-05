3-day Gujarat visit begins: CM Mohan Majhi to attract investments for Odisha

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Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Majhi will embark on a three-day visit to Gujarat starting today, aimed at attracting investments to Odisha. The visit, scheduled till May 7, will cover four major cities where the Chief Minister will engage with industrialists and investors.

On the first day, a major investors’ roadshow will be held in Ahmedabad. In addition, roundtable meetings with leading industrialists and one-to-one business discussions have been planned to promote Odisha as a preferred investment destination.

The visit will focus on high-potential sectors such as textiles and apparel, chemicals and petrochemicals, metals and downstream industries, pharmaceuticals, and medical equipment. Several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed, along with the receipt of Letters of Intent from investors.

As part of the tour, the delegation will visit Mundra Port on May 6 to explore opportunities in port-led development and logistics sectors, which are crucial for Odisha’s industrial growth.

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On May 7, investor meetings will be held in Vadodara, followed by a visit to Kevadia as part of official engagements aimed at strengthening industrial partnerships.

The high-level delegation will also include Industries, Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Sampad Chandra Swain along with senior government officials.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that this visit will play a decisive role in attracting investments from western India and generating large-scale employment opportunities in Odisha, while accelerating the state’s industrial growth trajectory.