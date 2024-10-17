3 critical out of 11 injured women labourers as Auto rickshaw overturns in Rayagada district

By Himanshu
Auto rickshaw overturns in Rayagada

Rayagada: In a tragic incident as many as three women turned critical out of the total 11 injured women who fell victim to an auto rickshaw accident in Rayagada district of Odisha on Thursday.

Related News

Habisyalis stage protest at Brundavati Niwas in Puri,…

Puri: Kartika Brata starts from tomorrow, special…

As per reports, woman workers were returning home after finishing the metal work of a road when the Auto rickshaw in which they were travelling overturned near Masariguda turning on the National Highway 326 in Gumuda area of Rayagada today morning. As a result of the accident, a total of 11 women sustained injury while out of them 3 turned critical.

Following the accident, the locals rushed to the spot and shifted the injured women to Padmapur Community Health Centre (CHC) in Padmapur. As the health condition of the three critical patients deteriorated, they have been shifted to Gunupu, Berhampur and Rayagada District Head quarter hospital.

 

You might also like

Skulls, skeletons recovered from canal, 2 detained on suspicion of murder in Odisha’s…

Lord Shani temple gets demolished after being hit by speeding truck in Odisha’s…

Maa Gajalakshmi puja begins in Dhenkanal, Mandaps shining in colorful lights, watch

Man steals truck in Cuttack City, arrested with vehicle within 24 hours