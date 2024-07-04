3 Critical due to short circuit in Nayagarh, leading to cylinder blast

Nayagarh: A fire broke out in the house owing to a short circuit in Nayagarh district of Odisha said reports on Thursday. Following which a gas cylinder exploded blowing off the roof, further said reports. Three people including a couple were seriously injured in this mishap. The fire broke out in the quarters of the Head Clerk of Bhapur Tehsil Office of Nayagarh district. The disaster happened at around 3 o’ clock late at night.

Yesterday late at night, the short circuit in Nayagarh occurred when the whole family were sleeping inside the quarters. According to the information, the family includes Bhapur Tehsil Office’s Clerk Kailas Das, his wife, three children and his mother. The table fan which was in his mother’s room caught fire all of a sudden due to short circuit. The fire engulfed the whole house in the blink of an eye. All the members ran out of the house in fear.

As per reports, the gas cylinder in the house exploded because of the fire. There was a loud sound of the explosion accompanied by the roof being blown off. Kailas, his wife and mother reportedly sustained some burns in various parts of their body in the fire following the short circuit in Nayagarh and the cylinder blast. The three of them were then immediately rushed to Bhapur Community Health Centre. After being informed, the fire-fighters reached the scene and doused the fire say reports.