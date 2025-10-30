3 critical after truck hits private bus in Odisha’s Balasore district

Advertisement

Balasore: At least three passengers turned critical after a truck hit a private bus in Balasore district of Odisha on Thursday. The accident took place near the Bhelora chhaka under Basta Police Station limits on the National Highway number 60 in the district.

As per the information received, a private bus, Ahesan Travels, was on its way to West Bengal from Balasore with 35 passengers on board. The passenger bus was hit by a speeding truck from behind near Vellore Chowk on National Highway No. 60.

Accordingly, three passengers sitting in the back seat of the bus sustained injury to the extent that they turned critical.

Advertisement

Upon receiving information, the National Highway Patrolling Police reached the spot and sent the injured passengers to the Basta Community Health Centre (CHC) in an ambulance. The other passengers of the bus were sent to their destinations in other vehicles.

Upon receiving information, the Basta police reached the spot and started an investigation.