3 convicted in Odisha Vigilance case, details here

Sundargarh: Medisetti Seshadri, the ex-Secretary (Retired), RDA, Rourkela, Siva Charan Mohanty, the ex-Executive Engineer, PHD-cum-Engineering Member, RDA, Rourkela (Retired) and Manoj Kumar Dash, Legal Assistant, RDA, Rourkela, who were charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of PC Act, 1988/34 IPC for their alleged involvement in a corruption case, were convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Sundargarh.

Seshadri and Mohanty were convicted by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Sundargarh for abusing their official power and showing undue official favour by violating rules of the Govt. for pecuniary gain.

The Court sentenced the convict Siva Charan Mohanty to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and to pay fine of Rs 5,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 months more for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of PC Act, 1988.

The Court also sentenced the other convict Manoj Dash, Legal Assistant to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 2 years and to pay fine of Rs 5,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 months more for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of PC Act, 1988/109 IPC.

As accused Medisetti Seshadri did not appear today before the Court for hearing of sentence, NBW has been issued against him.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Siva Charan Mohanty, Ex-Executive Engineer, PHD-cum-Engineering Member, RDA, Rourkela (Retired) and dismissal of Manoj Kumar Dash, Legal Assistant, RDA, Rourkela from service following their conviction.