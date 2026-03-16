3 Congress MLAs cross-voted, steps will be taken to cancel their membership, says Bhakta Das

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Bhubaneswar: Voting is underway for the Rajya Sabha elections. MLAs are voting. Voting is underway in room number 54 of the Odisha Assembly. One MLA after another is arriving and voting.

The voting, which began at 9 am, will continue till 4 pm. The counting of votes will be held at 5 pm. There are 5 candidates in the fray for 4 seats.

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3 Congress MLAs cross-voted. PCC President Bhakta Das has reacted to this. Ramesh Jena, Dasharathi Gamang and Sophia Firdosh have cross-voted.

PCC President Bhakta Das has said that these 3 MLAs will be expelled from the party. Steps will be taken to cancel their membership. Bhakta Das said that he will write a letter to the Speaker and demand the cancellation of their membership.