3 Class X students drown in Kolab water reservoir in Koraput

Advertisement

Koraput: In a tragic incident, at least three Class X student drowned in the Kolab Water Reservior in Koraput district of Odisha on Saturday.

The three deceased students have been identified as Swastik Halwa, Lingaraj Khil and Om Prakash.

As per the information received, 3 Class X students drowned in water. They died after drowning in Kolab water reservoir. All of them are from the PM Shri Navodaya Vidyalaya in Koraput.

All these students had appeared in their Matric exams. It is not known why they went into the river.

Advertisement

After knowing about the drowning the locals rescued them and rushed to the hospital but by then they had succumbed.

The Koraput Town Police Station reached the hospital and initiated investigation.

Watch the video here: