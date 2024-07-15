3 brothers arrested for electrocution of elephant in Odisha

Baripada: Three siblings were arrested by the Forest department officials on Monday for their involvement in the death of an elephant at Nakichua village under the Baripada Forest Division.

The arrested three brothers have been identified as Biru Hansada, Sangaray Hansada and Tafan Hansada of Nakichua village.

According to Rasogovindpur Ranger Ghanshyam Singh and ACF Rabindra Kumar Mohanty, the female elephant died reportedly after coming in contact with the live wire set by the siblings with the aim to protect their home. The accused had laid wires around their house and connected it with the electricity supply.

A special enforcement team of the Forest Department, following the death of the elephant, started the investigation and arrested the Hansada brothers under the Wildlife Act.

A case was registered against three of them and later they were forwarded to the court.

