3 bank officials along with loanee convicted in Vigilance corruption case

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Baripada: As many as three bank officials of Baripada Urban Co-Operative Bank Ltd. along with a loanee convicted in a Vigilance corruption case.

The four convicted persons have been identified as Asutosh Mohanty, the former Branch Manager (Disengaged), Baripada Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd. Rairangpur Branch, Mayurbhanj, Kantilal Mugree, the former Chief Executive (retired) of Baripada Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd., Krupasindhu Mohanta, the ex-President of Baripada Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd. Baripada and Salil Agarwal, the loanee of Rairangpur.

They were charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case U/s 13(2)r/w 13(1)(c)(d) PC Act. 1988/418/ 420/120-B IPC for misappropriation of Govt money over Rs 15.58 lakhs in connection with a loan fraud case, were convicted by Special Judge, Vigilance, Baripada.

The above three bank officials had favoured the loanee Agarwal and disbursed the loan amount in his favour on the basis of fabricated documents and inadequate security, violating the conditions of the loan policy of the bank.

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The Court sentenced each convict to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years and fine Rs.30,000.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of the Ex-Chief Executive of Baripada Urban Co-operative Bank Ltd. following his conviction.

Detailed report follows.

Also Read: Former Junior Engineer Convicted In Vigilance Corruption Case